Family of Detroit man paralyzed in shooting asks community for help

DETROIT – A local family is hoping the community can help Detroit police make an arrest in a shooting that left a man paralyzed.

The family said the shooting happened on Oct. 10 when the two men got into some type of altercation. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the man and then got into a car and drove off.

It happened in the driveway of a home, on the same day the family was celebrating a wedding.

“Oct. 10. was a great day for most of us. I got married on that day,” said Jonathan Turk.

But Turk said that day quickly turned into a tragedy. His brother was shot multiple times.

Turk is not identifying his brother for safety reasons, but said his brother went home to get a karaoke machine for the wedding reception when he was shot outside his home on Ashton Avenue on Detroit’s northwest side.

“Few minutes later, I got a phone call from my child screaming, telling me my brother was gunned down in the driveway, just behind me right here. He was shot in front of all three of my children, in fact, as well as my neighbor’s children,” Turk said.

Police identified the suspect as Kareem Jerome McPherson. Detroit officers said he was last wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

“My brother is still in severely critical condition. He’s paralyzed from the waist down. He lost an organ and this guy right here is responsible for it. Today, we’re here to ask anybody watching if you know this guy, if you know where he’s hiding, if you know who’s hiding him, if you have any information, please come forward,” Turk said.

The family has started a Go Fund Me account.

