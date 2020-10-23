Detroit firefighter questioned in shooting on Barton Street

DETROIT – A Detroit firefighter is being questioned by police after a shooting at a home on Barton Street.

The official word from the department is that a city employee is being detained and questioned.

Multiple sources confirmed that an on-duty firefighter received a text from a woman he is involved with and he left the fire house at Mt. Elliot and Lafayette to go to her home on Barton.

“There’s a lot of conflicting reports on this. All the parties that are involved in this are being detained and being questioned,” said Detroit Police Cmdr. Eric Decker.

Originally, police were told intruders were trying to break into the home. Now it appears the four adults involved are known to each other and the argument appeared to be domestic in nature.

It’s unclear exactly what led to a shooting inside the home but that firefighter is suspected of shooting one of the other men in the head.

That man is currently in critical condition. Detroit Police have recovered the suspected firearm.