Detroit police looking for missing 14-year-old last seen dropped off at friend’s house

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 14-year-old Zartina Hamilton, who was last seen at about 2 p.m. Thursday when she was dropped off at a friend’s house in the 7100 block of Winthrop Street.

Detroit police said Zartina left the home and didn’t return to her home in the 9400 block of Woodside Street.

Zartina is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 270 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red/gray sweater with a black shirt underneath, black leggings and shoes, and Gucci scarf with her hair in a ponytail.

According to police, it is reported that Zartina is in good physical condition, but suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.