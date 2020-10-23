‘I just ran,’ -- Shooting rocks Lincoln Park neighborhood

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A man was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after a shooting in a Lincoln Park neighborhood.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Moran Avenue and Fort Street.

Christine Johnson was out for her morning jog when she saw all the commotion literally right before her eyes.

“Two more people came out and they were fist fighting. They came to out to about the sidewalk and they were punching and fist fighting. I couldn’t make out what they were saying,” Johnson said. “I could tell it was getting bad so I turned around and there were cars stopped here. I’m assuming they called the cops then. I literally turned around at that corner and I heard the gunshot so I just booked it. I just ran. I hid behind that black truck and ran in my house.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln Park Police Department at 313-381-1800.

