DETROIT – Police are searching for answers in a fatal shooting that happened around 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Van Dyke in Detroit.

Police say the motive behind the shooting death of the 58-year-old man is unknown. Police did not release more details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

