Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl last seen Friday

Tabitha Brown
Tabitha Brown (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for Tabitha Brown, a 15-year-old girl who went missing Friday.

According to authorities, she was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. when she left her residence in the 8700 block of Orangelawn Street, between Ohio Street and Wyoming Avenue.

It was reported that Tabitha Brown is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Tabitha Brown or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

