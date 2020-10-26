23-year-old man killed in crash in Lapeer County after leaving Halloween party

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. – The body of a 23-year-old man was found Sunday morning in a pickup truck that had gone off the road in Lapeer County.

Police said someone discovered an overturned truck in a swampy area at about 8:45 a.m.

According to authorities, the driver -- and only occupant in the vehicle -- had attended a Halloween Party and left at about midnight. The driver was heading southbound on Silverwood Road when they missed a curve, struck a road sign and went airborne. Police said the truck hit several trees before coming to a stop on its passenger side in a swampy area near the road.

The driver was identified as North Branch resident Skyler Reeves. Police said Reeves was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the lack of seat belt was a contributing factor in the crash. A toxicology analysis is currently pending. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office at 810-656-1015.