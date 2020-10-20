53ºF

Former Second Lady Jill Biden to tour urban farm in Detroit Tuesday

Visit to highlight solutions to food insecurity amid pandemic ahead of election

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Jill Biden speaks after her husband Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during a bus tour stop, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Mason City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DETROIT – Former Second Lady of the U.S. Jill Biden is scheduled to tour an urban farm in Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Jill Biden will tour an urban farm with the organization Keep Growing Detroit sometime Tuesday, according to the campaign for her husband, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden. The visit is meant to “showcase what local food activists are doing to combat food insecurity during the pandemic,” according to a statement from Biden’s campaign.

The former Second Lady’s visit to Michigan was first announced on Saturday. Both Jill and Joe Biden are campaigning in Michigan and across the country as Election Day nears. U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has also prioritized campaigning in Michigan and was last in the state on Saturday.

The U.S. presidential election is already underway with mail-in voting and early voting, with only 14 days left until Election Day on November 3.

