Michigan State Police investigating after woman reports being shot at on Southfield Freeway

Detroit – Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the Southfield Freeway near McNichols Road on Saturday at 4 a.m.

Troopers were dispatched to northbound M-10 and Evergreen Road after a woman reported being shot at. Troopers escorted the woman to the Metro North Post to get her statement and process her vehicle.

The victim said the suspect vehicle was in the right lane and she was in the center lane when the suspect pulled in front of her vehicle and slammed on their brakes.

The victim avoided a collision and the suspect got into the right lane. The suspect pulled next to the victim and fired two rounds at her vehicle. The suspect then fled northbound from the scene and exited at 7 Mile Road, police said.

The victim stopped at M-10 and Evergreen to make the report. The suspect vehicle is described as white Suburban or Yukon with tinted windows. Detectives are reviewing freeway camera recordings.

One round was recovered from the victim’s vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

