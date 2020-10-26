Police investigate after shots fired in parking lot of Somerset Collection in Troy

TROY, Mich. – Police are investigating after witnesses reported hearing shots fired in the north parking lot of Neiman Marcus at the Somerset Collection in Troy.

The incident happened Sunday night at 4:30 p.m. At the time of the incident officers were responding to a report of a loud, verbal argument between two groups of men that happened inside the mall. Police said it’s unknown if the two incidents are related, but the shooting does not appear to be random.

Police said shell casings were found on the scene that indicate at least two guns were involved in the shooting. There were four vehicles in the parking lot that were struck by gunfire. No injuries have been reported.

The motive of the shooting and the identities of those involved is still under investigation. Police believe a dark gray, gray or silver SUV with a “boxy” body style may have been involved in the incident. The vehicle may have been a Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.

