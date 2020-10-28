Troy police arrest 2 men accused in shots fired incident in parking lot of Somerset Collection

TROY, Mich. – Police arrested two men in connection with a “shots fired” incident that happened in the parking lot of the Somerset Collection in Troy.

The incident happened Sunday night at 4:30 p.m. At the time of the incident officers were responding to a report of a loud, verbal argument between two groups of men that happened inside the mall.

Police said shell casings were found on the scene that indicate at least two guns were involved in the shooting. There were four vehicles in the parking lot that were struck by gunfire.

Jermaine Marzell Jones, 25, of Van Buren Township was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony firearm second offense, carrying a concealed weapon and reckless use of a firearm.

Daniel Rashard Bright, 24, of Sterling Heights was charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended.

Police said the two men were together in a gray Impala in the Neiman Marcus parking lot when Jones exchanged gunfire with four men in another car. The other car is described as a dark grey or silver SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango. The other group of men is still at large, police said.

Police do not know what led up to the shooting. Casings from at least two different guns were found at the scene.

Jones and Bright were arraigned Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troy Police Department.

