Detroit police seek missing 27-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 27-year-old named Kiyana Alexander.

She was last seen leaving her home in the 16500 block of Oakfield in Detroit at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say she got her white 2009 Chevy Impala with the license plate DUK4596 and headed north toward McNichols.

Alexander’s father is concerned and has not heard from her since then. She is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs up to 170 pounds and has a medium brown complexion with long braids in a ponytail.

Alexander was last seen wearing black leggings. A description of additional clothing was not given. Her father says she has a mental health issue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840.

