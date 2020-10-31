Detroit police investigate accidental shooting death of 9-year-old on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit Police said a 9-year-old girl was shot and killed inside a home in the 15800 block of Kentucky Street.

“They did observe the victim upstairs in an upper living room with a gunshot wound at the time there were two other children in the home, 10 and under. There were no adults that were at the location, however, when officers were investigating, two males did arrive at the location,” said Detroit police Capt. LaShanna Potts.

Potts said the two other kids inside the home are ages 10 and 5.

Potts said they are investigating whether the child shot herself or was shot by someone else.

“That is still under investigation. We’re calling it an accidental shooting. Right now, we have a mother who’s devastated and we got siblings. For them, this is going to be the worst day of their lives," she said.

This is the second shooting of a young child here in Detroit, in just one week. Seven-year-old Reginae Williams was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting.

Potts said, “Devastation. We don’t never want to see this. We don’t like gun violence period in the city of Detroit, but when you have babies that are dying at the rate that they’re dying here. It affects us all."

