22-year-old Detroit woman missing after walking dog

DETROIT – Police are searching for 22-year-old Latia Rodgers who was last seen around 4 p.m. by her father on Thursday, Oct. 29 in the 7200 block of Braile in Detroit.

She left to walk the dog and never returned.

Rodgers is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has a medium brown complexion.

She went missing wearing a burgundy camouflage hooded jacket, green pants, and green and white tennis shoes.

The teen’s family says she has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

READ MORE: Missing in Michigan reports