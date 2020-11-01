46ºF

22-year-old Detroit woman missing after walking dog

Latia Rodgers was last seen by her father on Thursday, Oct. 29

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Police say the teen went missing while walking her dog on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are searching for 22-year-old Latia Rodgers who was last seen around 4 p.m. by her father on Thursday, Oct. 29 in the 7200 block of Braile in Detroit.

She left to walk the dog and never returned.

Rodgers is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has a medium brown complexion.

She went missing wearing a burgundy camouflage hooded jacket, green pants, and green and white tennis shoes.

The teen’s family says she has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Police released this photo of the woman's dog who was last seen with her before she disappeared. (Detroit Police Department)

