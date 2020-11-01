Barricaded gunman on Detroit’s east side dies after shot by police

DETROIT – A gunman who barricaded himself and his girlfriend in a home on Friday has died after he was shot by police officers.

Detroit police held a press conference on Saturday to confirm that the man had died following the shooting.

The nine-hour standoff ended Friday night after the man was shot by an officer. He was initially listed in critical condition and taken to the hospital.

The 42-year-old man held his girlfriend hostage at a home on Concord Street. Negotiators tried to get both of them out of the house safely.

READ: Barricaded gunman situation ends on Detroit’s east side, hostage not harmed

READ: Residents on Detroit’s east side asked to shelter in place as police respond to barricaded situation

The gunman and his hostage then moved toward the front of the home. That’s when police said the situation escalated and the fatal shot was fired by an officer.

“Throughout the night, she pleaded for our help. Multiple times, she advised our negotiation team that she believed she was going to die,” said Detroit Police Commander Darin Szilagy. “My negotiator asked what her holiday plans was and she said, ‘My plan is to be dead.'"

The gunman’s mother and son pleaded for him to come out safely. The man’s girlfriend is OK.

Police said he was going through a mental health episode.