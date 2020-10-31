Barricaded gunman situation ends on Detroit’s east side, hostage not harmed

DETROIT – A barricaded gunman situation on Detroit’s east side has ended after several hours.

Sources said police entered the home on Concord Street Friday night. A woman, who was identified as the man’s girlfriend, was held hostage but is now OK. The 42-year-old gunman was shot once and taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

ORIGINAL: Residents on Detroit’s east side asked to shelter in place as police respond to barricaded situation

The incident started at about noon. The gunman was believed to have had a mental health episode.

His mother had pleaded for him to come out.

You can watch the full report above.

Video below: Mother of gunman barricaded in Detroit home pleads for him to come out