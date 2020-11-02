48-year-old man in critical condition after hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are looking for the driver of a gray minivan after the vehicle struck a 48-year-old man on Detroit’s west side Saturday.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. The man was crossing the street in the 12900 block of Puritan Avenue, just west of the Lodge Freeway, when the van -- traveling westbound -- struck him.

Police said the man was rushed to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2279 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

