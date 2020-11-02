Detroit police investigate fatal stabbing; 30-year-old man dead

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal stabbing Sunday morning in the 8200 block of Intervale Street.

Detroit police said at about 10:10 a.m., a 911 caller spotted a man walking down the street and suffering from an injury.

Police responded to the location and found a 30-year-old man bleeding. The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

