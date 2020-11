DETROIT – A 22-year-old woman was taken into police custody early Sunday morning.

Police said the woman shot her 32-year-old boyfriend at about 1:30 a.m. after he allegedly physically assaulted her in her home in the 400 block of Algonquin Street.

She was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

