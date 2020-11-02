Woman turns herself in to police in connection with fatal hit-and-run on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A 27-year-old woman from Redford surrendered herself to police Sunday morning in connection to a deadly hit-and-run.

According to authorities, at about 3:20 a.m., the victim was crossing the street near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Fordham Street when she was struck by the vehicle. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said the driver turned herself over to police at about 4:30 a.m. and she was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2279 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

