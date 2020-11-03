45ºF

Detroit police searching for missing 26-year-old woman

Last seen leaving in a light blue or silver vehicle

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Kimberly Andrews
Kimberly Andrews (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for 26-year-old Kimberly Andrews, who last seen at about 8 p.m. Sunday at home in the 2900 block of Edsel Street.

Detroit police said it was reported that Andrews left home in a light blue or silver older model vehicle.

Andrews is described as between 5 feet 6 inches tall to 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 140 pounds, brown eyes and hair. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Police said Andrews is in good physical condition, but her guardian said she suffers from a mental disorder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

