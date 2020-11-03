RV used for COVID-19 testing stolen in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – An RV used as part of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site has been stolen in Rochester Hills.

“I’m not sure why someone would do such a horrible thing,” said Dr. Michael Margolis said, who has been in the hospital treating COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began.

The RV was set up outside of the Rochester Medical Group building in a well lit parking lot on South Boulevard between John R and Rochester roads. The theives slowly backed up a Ford F-150 early Monday morning and stole the testing facility.

“They needed bolt cutters to remove the locks. They needed the power locks to remove a generator. I think it was well thought out before,” Margolis said.

The drive-thru site tested about 150 people a day, and the RV cost more than $14,000. Thieves took off with 500 COVID-19 testing swabs, boxes of PPE and propane tanks and heaters that staff members used to stay warm.

“To have that stolen with all our PPE in it, it was gut wrenching,” Margolis said.

Margolis said beyond the disbelief that someone would do this during a pandemic, he’s worried he won’t be able to find a new RV to replace the one that was stolen.