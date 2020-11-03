Westland police seek 4 men, 1 woman who assaulted and robbed 63-year-old

WESTLAND, Mich. – Westland police are searching for five people wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened around 4 p.m. on Oct. 17.

The robbery took place after the victim, a 63-year-old resident of Westland, walked into a gas station located at 38350 Ford Road in Westland.

Before even entering the station the victim was assaulted and his wallet and prescription sunglasses were stolen, police say.

Police describe the suspects as four Black men and one Black woman. Images of them were captured on surveillance video.

The robbers arrived in three separate vehicles: A black Hyundai Elantra, around a 2018 model, with a possible partial license plate DXN; a dark colored Chevrolet Traverse, possibly a 2009 with an out of state license plate and a silver Nissan Rogue, also possibly a 2009, with an out of state license plate.

Anyone with information abut the robbers pictures here is asked to call Westland police at 734-467-3194.

The woman wanted for the robbery pictured here. (Westland police)

Video footage captured images of the wanted robbers. (Westland police)