Detroit police seeking 2 men in connection with attempted robbery of off-duty officer

DETROIT – Police are searching for two men in connection with an attempted robbery of an off-duty officer on the city’s west side.

A preliminary investigation revealed that at about 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, the officer was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 6000 block of Brace Street when three men approached him. One of the men pointed a gun at the officer.

Detroit police said the officer fired a shot at the men, striking one of them. All three men ran from the area.

Police said one of men, identified as a 16-year-old, was later located at a hospital and listed in temporary serious condition. The teen was dropped off in a red 2006 Pontiac Vibe. He was detained at the hospital.

Police are looking for the other two men, who are described as Black, between the ages of 16 and 18, believed to be armed and diving in the red Pontiac Vibe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Task Force at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

