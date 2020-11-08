45ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 8, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Michigan reacts to president-elect Joe Biden’s projected win

Many Detroit residents started celebrating shortly after President-Elect Joe Biden secured enough electoral votes to beat President Donald Trump. They all met and crowded New Center Detroit for a celebratory rally.

Republican Michigan lawmakers issue subpoena to officials for election records

State Republican lawmakers have issued a subpoena for election records to investigate the ballot-counting process at TCF Center. The investigation will take a look into claims of voter fraud among absentee ballots.

Biden won Michigan with surge in cities, suburbs

Joe Biden reclaimed Michigan for Democrats with a surge of support in urban regions like Detroit and Grand Rapids, offsetting high turnout in rural and exurban areas for President Donald Trump.

Trump considers how to keep up fight, find a graceful exit

President Donald Trump never admits defeat. But he faces a stark choice now that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House: Concede graciously for the sake of the nation or don’t — and get evicted anyway.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 207,794 as of Saturday, including 7,578 deaths, state officials report.

The latest update represents 6,225 new cases and 65 additional deaths. Another update will be given on Monday. The state no longer updates coronavirus data on Sundays.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Metro Detroit weather: Nice and sunny fall day with highs in the low 70s 🍂

