ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 8, 2020

Many Detroit residents started celebrating shortly after President-Elect Joe Biden secured enough electoral votes to beat President Donald Trump. They all met and crowded New Center Detroit for a celebratory rally.

State Republican lawmakers have issued a subpoena for election records to investigate the ballot-counting process at TCF Center. The investigation will take a look into claims of voter fraud among absentee ballots.

Joe Biden reclaimed Michigan for Democrats with a surge of support in urban regions like Detroit and Grand Rapids, offsetting high turnout in rural and exurban areas for President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump never admits defeat. But he faces a stark choice now that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House: Concede graciously for the sake of the nation or don’t — and get evicted anyway.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 207,794 as of Saturday, including 7,578 deaths, state officials report.

The latest update represents 6,225 new cases and 65 additional deaths. Another update will be given on Monday. The state no longer updates coronavirus data on Sundays.

Here’s a look at more of the data: