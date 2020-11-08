ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 8, 2020

Michigan reacts to president-elect Joe Biden’s projected win
Many Detroit residents started celebrating shortly after President-Elect Joe Biden secured enough electoral votes to beat President Donald Trump. They all met and crowded New Center Detroit for a celebratory rally.
Republican Michigan lawmakers issue subpoena to officials for election records
State Republican lawmakers have issued a subpoena for election records to investigate the ballot-counting process at TCF Center. The investigation will take a look into claims of voter fraud among absentee ballots.
Biden won Michigan with surge in cities, suburbs
Joe Biden reclaimed Michigan for Democrats with a surge of support in urban regions like Detroit and Grand Rapids, offsetting high turnout in rural and exurban areas for President Donald Trump.
Trump considers how to keep up fight, find a graceful exit
President Donald Trump never admits defeat. But he faces a stark choice now that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House: Concede graciously for the sake of the nation or don’t — and get evicted anyway.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 207,794 as of Saturday, including 7,578 deaths, state officials report.
The latest update represents 6,225 new cases and 65 additional deaths. Another update will be given on Monday. The state no longer updates coronavirus data on Sundays.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Metro Detroit weather: Nice and sunny fall day with highs in the low 70s 🍂
- Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here
- Track severe weather alerts here
- Submit storm photos here
- Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center
More Local News Headlines
- NAACP issues call to action after Detroit’s historic voter turnout
- Volunteers beautify Scarlet’s Playground in Commerce Township
- Detroit celebrates high voter turnout for 2020 General Election
- Flashpoint 11/8/20: Election fight continues with allegations of chicanery stretching into Detroit
- WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit
- Michigan leaders, groups react after Biden projected as winner of White House race
National and World Headlines
- Live tracking: State-by-state presidential race results for Nov. 3, 2020 General Election
- Fight for Senate control awaits in Georgia after Biden’s win
- World leaders hope for fresh start after Biden win
- Azerbaijani leader: Forces seize key Nagorno-Karabakh city
- Firecrackers and prayers as Indians celebrate Harris' win
Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽
- No. 4 Notre Dame sacks No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in overtime
- Detroit Tigers hire University of Michigan’s Chris Fetter as new pitching coach