Romeo dealership employee’s apparent joy ride in customer’s car under investigation

Romeo, Mich. – An employee of Elder Ford of Romeo was allegedly caught on dashcam video trying to intimidate drivers in a customer’s retired police vehicle.

The customer said that there was close to 20 incidents of the driver speeding recklessly. At one point, the employee allegedly waited for a car to pass, made an illegal U-turn and accelerated behind a car, imitating an officer about to pull over a driver.

Elder Ford of Romeo responded to the allegations on Facebook, saying they’re not “taking the video and actions involved very serious. We do not stand for this kind of behavior within our organization. We are working with the customer as well as taking proper measures to handle this matter right away."

The customer dropped off the vehicle on Friday to have a recall of the suspension serviced. When the owner picked up the car, he became suspicious.

The customer said he noticed that over 20 miles had been test driven, a quarter of a tank of gas was gone and the gas mileage had dropped from 18.8 mpg to 9.7 mpg.

Elder Ford of Romeo said the employee no longer works at the dealership.

