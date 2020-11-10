Whitmer applauds Michigan’s role in production of Pfizer vaccine

DETROIT – As the COVID numbers rise in Michigan and hospital beds start filling up, today the ray of hope is that Pfizer believes it will start distributing a vaccine by December.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proud of the role Michigan is playing.

“Nearly eight months after the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Michigan, Pfizer announced that an early analysis showed that its vaccine is 90 percent effective,” said Whitmer.

“We are thrilled to see Pfizer, a Michigan business and one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world will manufacture that vaccine right here in our great state.”

Read: Early results suggest Pfizer vaccine is 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19

Meanwhile, Whitmer urged people not to put their guard down. By order of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services there is still a mask mandate in place.

Details: Making sense of Michigan’s mask orders following state Supreme Court decision

But with COVID cases rising the governor gave a warning about the dangers of community spread noting if it gets higher the state could reach a tipping point that might render a vaccine less effective.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 223,277 as of Tuesday, including 7,724 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 6,473 new cases and 84 additional deaths, including 25 from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state reported 216,804 total cases and 7,640 deaths.

Read more: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 223,277; Death toll now at 7,724

She urged people to be cautious of the virus and issued a stark warning that it could impact them whether or not they are vulnerable to it.

“Everyone will pay a price if our hospitals get overrun. The person who has a heart attack, the person who gets in a car accident. If our hospitals are filled with COVID patients, if our nurses and doctors are so fatigue, they can’t stay on the frontline, that jeopardizes all of our health,” said Whitmer.

She added that if COVID spreads to the point where officials can no longer contact trace or isolate the disease, it might mean the state will have to take steps backward in terms of its economic engagement.

“That hurts every single one of us,” she said.

New today