17-year-old injured in shooting on Lenore Avenue, Detroit police say

DETROIT – A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in the 18900 block of Lenore Avenue, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Police said that at about 6 p.m., the victim was sitting in his Ford Explorer in the driveway when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

He was taken to a hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

More: Detroit crime news