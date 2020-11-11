Detroit police searching for 16-year-old missing for over a week

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Ta’Myiha Brock, who was last seen on Nov. 1.

Detroit police said Ta’Myhia was last seen at her grandmother’s house in the 14000 block of Mettetal Street. Police said she left the house and has not been seen or heard from since.

Ta’Myiha is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 150 pounds and has a braided ponytail. She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police said she is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

