Community holds vigil in Taylor for 15-year-old missing since Nov. 1

TAYLOR, Mich. – A large turnout of friends and family were at James Boardman Park in Taylor Thursday night to come together for 15-year old Gloria Alvarado.

The teen disappeared from her parent’s home on Nov. 1.

“I want you to come home, baby. We miss you. We love you,” said Gloria’s mother, Tina Alvarado.

Tina Alvarado said she noticed she was missing when she went to wake her up for school the next day. She said the bedroom window was open, the screen cut, but her cellphone was still there.

Both of Gloria’s parents said every day she’s gone is unbearable.

READ: Taylor police seek 15-year-old girl missing for more than a week

“She’s been missing 12 days already. We don’t sleep. We barely even eat. It’s too hard. We just want her home. We want Gloria to come back home," said Tina Alvarado. "We’re trying to stay strong for her sister and her brother too but it’s hard.”

“I miss my baby,” said Gloria’s father, Ramon Alvarado.

The family said getting all of the support from the community has been helpful.

“This shows us that everybody loves Gloria and everybody is here for Gloria and it’s so much appreciated,” said Tina Alvarado.

Gloria’s family believes she might have been wearing white and pink Air Jordan sneakers. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 168 pounds.

Gloria Alvarado. Photo provided by Taylor Police Department (WDIV)

Two mothers whose daughters are also missing were at the vigil.

Marissa Peters and has been missing since Sunday, May 31. She was last seen in the 22000 block of Dubois Street near Legrande Boulevard in Huron Township.

Alexis Barbuzinski was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 in Lincoln Park. She was in the area of Fort Street and Southfield Road. Alexis was wearing black pants and long sleeve blue shirt/sweater.

View more: Missing in Michigan

View more: Wayne County news