2 shot, injured after multiple shots fired at vehicle in Detroit

DETROIT – Two people were shot on southbound M-10 and Linwood Saturday around 2:40 a.m. after attending a Detroit party, police say.

When officers arrived to the area after a traffic crash was reported they found a vehicle with several bullet holes.

Police later discovered both the victims had checked into Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. According to police after the party the two victims were driving in the area when an unknown car pulled up and someone inside started shooting at them.

The victims lost control of their vehicle and struck the wall. Police are still searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

Both of the victims are in stable condition and suffered gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-287-5000.