1 adult, 2 teens shot on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Klinger Street and Winchester Avenue, just south of Eight Mile Road.

Police said three people, a 28-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were driving down the street when someone in another vehicle fired shots, striking all three victims.

They drove to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news