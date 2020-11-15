Plymouth-Canton Schools mourns loss of beloved employee to COVID-19

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A beloved security guard in the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools district is a reminder of how devastating coronavirus has been for so many.

Don Lucas lost his battle with COVID-19 last week.

Nov. 14: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 251,813; Death toll now at 7,994

To the students, Lucas was more than a security guard. He was an inspiration. It was more than just a job for Lucas.

“Probably one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever met, to be completely honest,” said Plymouth High School senior David Brace.

Brace said he would look forward to lunch time, when Lucas would share motivational words with the students.

“'Be the change you wish to see in the world,' just like little things like that,” Brace recalled. “Just to push us along the day.”

“It was a pretty amazing sight as the students would quiet down, he would give his words of wisdom and he would kind of spread the love to the kids,” said Plymouth High School principal Cheri Steckel. “And then they would erupt in this great round of applause.”

In October, the students and teachers learned Lucas had contracted COVID-19

“I never dreamed that we would lose him,” Steckel said.

Lucas passed away Sunday.

“When you see some like Don passed away or people’s grandmas or grandparents --I mean, sure like some of the kids might think we’re invincible -- I mean, older people are at risk and we have to lose these great people,” Brace said.

Brace said he can’t imagine going back to school and not seeing him anymore, but he’s determined to carry on Lucas' legacy.

“That’s kind of our job to be the Don,” Brace said. “And spread that kindness and love and lift people up.”

The students in the district reached out to their teachers to find a way to honor him. A drive-through memorial service is set for Sunday at 5 p.m. at Canton High School.