ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 17, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Tracking Michigan hospital capacity during COVID-19

Michigan offers data on hospital capacity and bed occupancy for hospitals around Michigan during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re tracking it here.

New this morning: Michigan Medicine announces restrictions to visitors as statewide COVID-19 cases surge

Trending 📈

Farmington Public Schools superintendent, 2 board members resign

The superintendent of Farmington Public Schools as well as two members of the district’s Board of Education have resigned, citing allegations of harassment and “dysfunctional behavior.”

According to a press release from the district, superintendent Bob Herrera’s resignation was announced in a board meeting Monday.

The resignation comes after Herrera filed a complaint against board member Angie Smith for harassment. The resignation agreement makes Herrera’s complaint moot and will no longer be pursued.

“While this is not how or the time that I wanted to leave the district, I felt it was necessary to do what was in the best interest of our entire school community,” Herrera said. “Farmington Public Schools will continue to serve the students and families well in our community; the District has a strong leadership team that will continue to move the District forward.”

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 264,576 as of Monday, including 8,049 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 12,763 new cases and 55 additional deaths over the last two days. On Saturday, the state reported 251,813 total cases and 7,994 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to above 13% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,825 on Monday, the highest it has ever been. The 7-day death average was 55, the highest since May. The state’s fatality rate is 3.0%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 117,700 on Monday, near its highest mark on record. More than 138,800 have recovered in Michigan.

Here’s a look at more of the data: