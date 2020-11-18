New clues in manhunt for suspect in deadly shooting of 7-year-old in Detroit

DETROIT – A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl on Detroit’s east side.

This announcement was a bit of good news for the people hoping those behind the death of 7-year-old Reginae Williams would be brought to justice.

Police have not released his identity yet, but they said they’re looking for Christion Mitchell-Childress, 22.

Christion Mitchell-Childress (WDIV)

“I’m really grateful that police and everyone really came together and identified someone,” said a neighbor to the family. “It was really sad. It was sad. It touched my heart. It did because I’m used to looking at her every day.”

The neighbor did not want to go on camera but said they remember how Reginae used to play on Bedford Street.

“She used to ride her bike up and down the street all the time,” the neighbor said.

But now those sweet memories have been polluted with the constant reminder of how the 7-year-old was killed while on her own couch in what police believe to be a drive-by shooting.

The neighbor is hoping justice can finally be served and said Reginae was one of the youngest children on the block.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Station at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Local News