Thieves steal Slows Bar BQ trailer in Corktown, owner says

DETROIT – Police are investigating a restaurant’s food trailer that was reported stolen Wednesday.

“It’s 26-feet long, it’s 10,000 pounds,” said Michael Metevia, owner of Slows Bar BQ. “There’s no hiding it.”

The trailer was taken from a fenced lot on Michigan Avenue at about 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. Wednesday.

“We parked it in our secure lot where it normally lives when we’re not using it. Came in and it was not there,” Metevia said. “Whoever stole it, it’s probably somebody with the equipment to do it and this isn’t the first time they’ve done it.”

Metevia is hoping the trailer is discovered before being stripped.

He could not say exactly how much the trailer is worth but said he knows it’s an important part of how the restaurant is trying to the survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep our staff working and keep our guests safe. So when something like this happens, it is more of an emotional blow than business,” he said. “It reminds you that as much as we’re working through this together, there’s still people out there who really don’t care and they’re still going to work against you regardless. It’s more of a disappointment in people.”

Police are looking at surveillance videos for clues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police or email manager@slowsbarbq.com.

View more: Wayne County news

You can watch the full report in the video above.