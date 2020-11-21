Nightside Report Nov. 20, 2020: Michigan winter outlook: What La Niña could mean for storms, temperatures

Michigan winter outlook: What La Niña could mean for storms, temperatures
DETROIT – The latest outlook at what winter 2020-2021 could look like in Michigan.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 295,177; Death toll now at 8,377
Metro Detroit weather: Wet weekend brings rain, snow
As we enjoy another unseasonably mild finish, be prepared for a shocking November reality check for the second half of the weekend! And we don’t mean just cold temperatures.
- The Wayne County Public Health Division has issued an advisory, strongly recommending that all public, non-public and boarding schools in the county’s jurisdiction should shift to remote learning through Jan. 15, 2021. Click here to read more.
- With a vacant seat on the Grosse Pointe Park City Council following a members resignation, Darci McConnell made history being sworn in as the council’s first Black member. Click here to read more.
- A Detroit farmer is adding donuts and cider to the menu. The business is owned and operated by a local mother. Detroit Farm and Cider is tucked away near The Lodge and Webb Avenue. Click here to read more.
- Local 4 Defenders collected new, never-before-seen evidence against the 14 men accused of the terrorist plot to kidnap and possibly kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Click here to read more.
Michigan GOP lawmakers say White House meeting with Trump was about push for COVID-19 relief
Michigan Senate majority leader Mike Shirkey and House speaker Lee Chatfield met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday. After meeting with President Donald Trump, the Michigan GOP lawmakers released a statement saying that they’re not aware of any information that would change President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.
Experts say next step of certifying Michigan votes is ‘simple’ process
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers is expected to certify the results of the 2020 election on Monday, Nov. 23. Several legal experts and local leaders say the state’s certification of votes is simply the next step in the process and should carry on normally, despite drama over the certification process in Wayne County this week.
Survey: Nearly two thirds of Detroit residents say they’re unlikely to get COVID vaccine
A new study from the University of Michigan is raising an alarm after it found a majority of Detroit residents don’t think they’ll choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. According to the study, nearly two-thirds of Detroiters say they are unlikely to get a coronavirus vaccine -- and those numbers grow among some of the hardest hit communities in the region.
- Former 89X radio host Mark McKenzie talks switch to country music, being laid off while on air
- Local 4 alum Kim Adams loses 98.7 job during her radio show
- Michigan GOP lawmakers meet with President Trump at White House
- University of Michigan epidemiologist leads FDA COVID vaccine advisory committee
- State dismisses case challenging Nestle’s water withdrawal permit in Michigan
- Wayne County GOP canvassers say call from Trump did not influence vote decisions