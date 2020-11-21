Nightside Report Nov. 20, 2020: Michigan winter outlook: What La Niña could mean for storms, temperatures

DETROIT – The latest outlook at what winter 2020-2021 could look like in Michigan.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Wet weekend brings rain, snow

As we enjoy another unseasonably mild finish, be prepared for a shocking November reality check for the second half of the weekend! And we don’t mean just cold temperatures.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Michigan Senate majority leader Mike Shirkey and House speaker Lee Chatfield met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday. After meeting with President Donald Trump, the Michigan GOP lawmakers released a statement saying that they’re not aware of any information that would change President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers is expected to certify the results of the 2020 election on Monday, Nov. 23. Several legal experts and local leaders say the state’s certification of votes is simply the next step in the process and should carry on normally, despite drama over the certification process in Wayne County this week.

A new study from the University of Michigan is raising an alarm after it found a majority of Detroit residents don’t think they’ll choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. According to the study, nearly two-thirds of Detroiters say they are unlikely to get a coronavirus vaccine -- and those numbers grow among some of the hardest hit communities in the region.

Read More

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 --