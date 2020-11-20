Wayne County GOP canvassers say call from Trump did not influence vote decisions

DETROIT – The two GOP members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers said the presidential election played no role in their decision despite receiving a phone call from President Donald Trump.

The presidential phone call is where the controversy begins, but they both said the president’s only concern was for their safety.

Monica Palmer said she has deep concerns for her daughter’s safety and William Hartmann has reportedly gone into hiding.

The Republican canvass board members emphatically said their only reason for looking to rescind their certification is simple: they said they believe Detroit’s election went a little better than the August primary -- openly regarded as a disaster.

“We really thought it was going to be a lot better and we were really surprised when nothing changed,” Hartmann said.

Wayne County Board of Canvassers vice chair Jonathan Kinloch said he believes their explanation falls flat.

“They came to that meeting wanting to vote no,” Kinloch said. “The only reason they changed was because after we voted to not certify the election, we went to public comment and the public let her have.”

Hartmann and Palmer said they took a phone call from Trump in her car right after the meeting.

“It was basically a thank you call. That’s what it was all about,” Hartmann said.

“Everything that drove that change in my mind is a call from Donald Trump,” Kinloch said.

Both Palmer and Hartmann said race has nothing to do with any of this.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s office said in a statement Thursday that there is no legal mechanism for two Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers to rescind their votes cast for certification.

“There is no legal mechanism for them to rescind their vote. Their job is done and the next step in the process is for the Board of State Canvassers to meet and certify,” said secretary of state spokeswoman Tracy Wimmer, the AP reports.

Click here to read more.