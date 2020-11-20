Nightside Report Nov. 19, 2020: New details in Whitmer kidnapping plot case, 19-year-old charged in death of 7-year-old

DETROIT – The men accused of attempting to kidnap and possibly kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also had two other plots to kill Michigan politicians involving public executions and mass murder in the ongoing case, according to newly discovered court filings in a Michigan district court.

According to the recent filings, members of the group had a Plan B which was initially Plan A. The group wanted to storm the capitol with 200 men, “take hostages, execute tyrants and have it televised...” The plan they said would take roughly one week adding “no one is coming out alive.”

