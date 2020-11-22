34ºF

49 guns stolen from Michigan gun store, $5,000 reward offered for information

Suspects broke window with a brick

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

49 firearms were stolen from an Alpena gun store on Nov. 21, 2020.
ALPENA, Mich.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for a northern Michigan gun store.

According to authorities, the burglary happened at about 4:15 a.m., Nov. 21 at Full Bore Firearms, located on Crittenden Court in Alpena. Police said two unknown people threw a brick through the front glass window of the building and stole 49 firearms.

The burglary is being investigated by officers with the ATF, Michigan State Police and Alpena County Sheriff’s Office.

The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed retailers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), ATFTips@atf.gov or through the official ATF website here.

