How Santa is safely meeting Metro Detroit children this year

CANTON, Mich. – We’ve all had to make changes because of the pandemic and that even that includes the jolly old elf himself.

Sitting on Santa’s lap is a big deal for Children around the world, but this year it’s tough. While he’s no stranger to house visits, he’s just dropping in earlier this year.

Canton wasn’t about to let the pandemic stop children from getting their picture with Santa. They arranged socially distanced house visits on families’ front lawns.

“It’s just the magic of Christmas is coming to life,” said Larua Mortier. “It’s been a rough year so I think the reaction and joy is more amplified than in years past.”

For $30, parents pre-registered the house call and kept Saint Nicholas on a tight schedule. Each visit lasts about ten minutes with children sitting on a blanket instead of his lap.

“It’s good for the kids,” said Aaron Vigger. “Santa knows where you live. It’s nice to see them running out, surprised to see Santa here.”

And Kris Kringle has some sage advice to make sure you don’t end up on the naughty list.

“You gotta be good,” Santa said. “No fighting with brothers or sisters, make sure your room is clean and just be good.”

The city of Canton is considering continuing this program in years to come.

You can watch Priya Mann’s full story in the video above.

