Argument over slashed tires in Warren leads to double-stabbing

WARREN, Mich. – A man is in critical condition at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital after a stabbing Sunday morning.

According to authorities, an argument over someone’s slashed tires turned violent just before 3 a.m. and two men were stabbed.

It happened near the intersection of Jackson and Mullin avenues, just north of Eight Mile Road.

Both men were rushed to Ascension Hospital for their injuries, where one is expected to be OK and the other is currently in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.

