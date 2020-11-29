Nightside Report Nov. 28: Lions fire Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn; Gov. Whitmer seeks $100M stimulus package

Detroit Lions fire head coach Matt Patricia, GM Bob Quinn after Thanksgiving loss
DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, the team announced on Saturday.
Patricia was one of the hottest coaching names on the market when the Lions hired him in February 2018. Patricia was coming off a Super Bowl appearance with the New England Patriots and had been a successful defensive position coach and coordinator under Bill Belichick for 11 years.
