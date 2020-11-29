Nightside Report Nov. 28: Lions fire Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn; Gov. Whitmer seeks $100M stimulus package

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, the team announced on Saturday.

Patricia was one of the hottest coaching names on the market when the Lions hired him in February 2018. Patricia was coming off a Super Bowl appearance with the New England Patriots and had been a successful defensive position coach and coordinator under Bill Belichick for 11 years.

Metro Detroit weather: Clear Saturday evening, frosty by morning

Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

It becomes colder, this evening, then colder and frosty again overnight. More sunshine is on tap for Sunday. Shovels and snow blowers may be on the shopping shortlist because snowy slushy conditions return Monday and Tuesday.

