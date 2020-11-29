Driver rescued after vehicle submerged in Detroit River near Grosse Ile Yacht Club

GROSSE ILE, Mich. – Grosse Ile police pulled a driver and vehicle from the Detroit River following a crash.

The incident happened Friday night on East River Road near the Grosse Ile Yacht Club.

Police said a man flagged them down. He was a passenger in the car and had climbed out of the water. He pointed officers to the river where they found the driver and vehicle.

Police said the driver was going too fast to make a turn.

“I couldn’t believe it. That’s a steep curve so I know it can mislead people sometimes, but never anything like this where people have driven into the water. It was a little scary,” said witness Katie Graber.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said drugs or alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

