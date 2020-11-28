Nightside Report Nov. 27, 2020: New lawsuit seeks to throw out election results

New lawsuit filed with Michigan Supreme Court seeks to throw out certified election results
DETROIT – Michigan has already certified its election results, but President Donald Trump and his supporters are still hoping to find a way around the process.
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Sprinkles move out as Friday night remains chilly
Happy Thanksgiving, Motown!
After some afternoon sprinkles, Friday evening and Friday night will be dry and chillier. The sun finally returns Saturday and Sunday. We may still need our jackets and coats, but we can grab our sunglasses, too. Our second significant snow-maker of the season arrives after Thanksgiving Weekend.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Michigan football will look to build on last weekend’s comeback victory against Rutgers as it hosts a winless Penn State team Saturday in Ann Arbor. Click here to read more.
- As small businesses in Metro Detroit struggle through the coronavirus pandemic, owners want people in the area to think small this year while shopping for the holidays. Click here to read more.
- Canton wasn’t about to let the pandemic stop children from getting their picture with Santa. They arranged socially distanced house visits on families’ front lawns. Click here to read more.
- Traditional Black Friday holiday shopping looks a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read more.
Read More
- Michigan leaders encourage residents to support local shops
- Help Me Hank checks in with Black Friday shoppers at Somerset Mall
- Wayne and Oakland counties work to ramp up COVID testing
- Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race