CDC advisory panel to determine guidelines for who should be vaccinated for COVID-19 first when a vaccine is available

DETROIT – A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel will meet on Tuesday to decide who should get vaccinated for COVID-19 first when a vaccine is made available.

The panel is expected to advise that the country’s 21 million health care workers should receive a vaccine before anyone else.

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are also likely to be the first in line. Other priority groups would be essential workers and adults with underlying medical conditions.

Ultimately, each state will decide how vaccines are distributed -- but most are expected to follow CDC recommendations. Officials said it will take several months to immunize everyone who wants the vaccine. Both Pfizer and Moderna have applied for an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA will review Pfizer’s vaccine on Dec. 10 and Moderna’s on the 17th.

