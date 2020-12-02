Family seeking justice for man killed in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A Detroit family continues its search for answers after a 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting in February.

Robert Tramble III was found shot to death inside his Jeep Grand Cherokee in front of a home on Ward Avenue near West Outer Drive.

Investigators believe at least two gunmen opened fired at the Tramble. On Tuesday, his family pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

“No matter how small or big information is, if you knew him, you knew he didn’t deserve this,” said Tramble’s brother John. “You know he deserved justice. My family deserve justice. We deserve some closure.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

