Police: 2 women shot while delivering food on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police said two women were shot on Tuesday while delivering food on Detroit’s west side.

Shots were fired when the two women -- ages 19 and 21 -- coming from a Domino’s on West McNichols went to a deliver pizza at a home on Oakfield.

Investigators said the 21-year-old is listed in serious condition, and the 19-year-old received a grazed wound.

Police believe there may be more than one suspect involved.

Bullets also hit a home occupied by a woman and her 5-month-old grandchild.

“I was just sitting here, me and my grandson... next thing I know, it sounded like as if my house was being ripped apart,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified. “Immediately, I saw the hole in the ceiling. I instantly grabbed my grandson and I ran upstairs to safety.”

At one point, heavily armed officers approached the door of the home where it’s believed the food order was called in. However, they did not enter.

Investigators working on the scene were pinpointing the shots fired -- seven of which hit the home with the woman and her grandchild inside.

“It’s very terrifying. I’m still shaken up about it now,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840.

