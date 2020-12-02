Police search for gunman who shot woman outside Sterling Heights condominium

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are looking for a man who fired multiple shots at a woman a few feet away from her door in Sterling Heights.

“We heard the shots, like six shots and there was a woman yelling. It was kinda scary for us,” said a neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.

Police said the woman was targeted by the man -- who before the shooting, was sitting in a truck. As the young woman gets inside of a black Range Rover and backs up, the driver in the truck then pulls out of a parking spot and stops behind the SUV before getting out and firing shots.

A camera in the window captures the incident as the woman on the porch watches in disbelief. The victim, who is expected to be OK, takes off before the shooter speeds away. There’s no clear motive but police said the victim knew the gunman.

Neighbors said they are surprised the incident happened in their otherwise peaceful neighborhood and that the shooter is still on the loose.

“We got so scared because this was the first time. It’s safe. Like kids were playing, the weather was good,” the witness said

Local 4 did try interviewing the victim about the incident. However, with the gunman still out there, they did not want to talk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 586-446-2866.

You can watch the full report in the video posted above.