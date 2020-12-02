45ºF

Van Buren Township police looking for 2 men accused of stealing wallet from woman shopping alone

Men spent more than $1,700 at walmart with woman’s credit card

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two men are accused of stealing a wallet from a woman who was shopping alone in Van Buren Township.

The incident happened on Sunday around 1 p.m. at an Aldi grocery store. The men preyed on a woman who was shopping alone, police said.

A man wearing a black vest distracted the woman by asking her questions while a man in a gray jacket reached into her purse and stole her red wallet.

The men are accused of going to Walmart and spending more than $1,700 on her credit card.

If you have any information you should contact Det. Long with the Van Buren Police Department at 734-699-8905. You can refer to Case No. 20-16068.

